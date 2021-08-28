Exclusive: Poland-based Yaw Yeboah handed late Ghana call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

In-form Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah has been handed a late call-up to the Black Stars ahead for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



Insiders at Polish club Wisla Krakow have told Ghana's leading football news outfit that the captain of the country's U23 national team received an invitation to join the Black Stars.



Yeboah, who has been trending globally this week after scoring an amazing goal in the Poland top-flight, will now join the Black Stars when camping opens in Accra early next week for the two matches.



The midfielder has been in top form this season for the Krakow-based team but was not included in coach CK Akonnor's 30-man squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



But with Ghana likely to miss several key players following statements from some of the top leagues of England, Spain and Italy threatening not to release their players, the Black Stars are likely to face a crisis.



If the clubs in the top European leagues refuse to release players, the Black Stars will miss the services of as many as NINE players which will be a massive blow for Ghana



As a result of that coach Akonnor is preparing to have some replacements to avoid last minute withdrawals which could seriously hurt the plans of the Black Stars.



This has resulted in the call-up to Yaw Yeboah who will help augment the Black Stars midfield for the matches in Cape Coast and Johannesburg.



Below is the full squad called by Akonnor:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC, South Africa), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Galen FC, Switzerland), Manaf Nurudeen (Kas Eupen, Belgium), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)



Full-backs: Benson Anang (Zilina FC, Slovakia), Andy Yiadom Andrew (Reading FC, England), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC, England), Gideon Mensah (FC Girondins Bordeaux, France), Baffour Philimon (Dreams FC, Ghana)



Centre-backs: Alexander Djiku (RC Strasbourg, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City FC, England), Ismael Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA)



Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen, China), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Arsenals FC, England), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC, France)



Wingers: Joel Fameye (Orenburg FC, Russia), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayhad, Saudi Arabia), Gyasi Emmanuel (Spezia, Italy), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes FC, France), Tariqe Fosu Henry (Brentford FC, England), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC, Ghana)



Attacking Midfielders: Afriyie Banieh (Hearts of Oak, Ghana), Kudus Mohamed (Ajax FC, Holland), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium)



Strikers: Andre Ayew (Al-Saad, Qatar), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Kwame Opoku (USM Algiers, Algeria), Kelvin Yeboah (Sturm Graz, Austria)