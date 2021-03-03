Press Releases of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: ExLA Group

ExLA Group to launch health programme

The ExLA Group Health Programme will be one of the organisation’s five main subsidiaries

As ExLA Group marks its 10th anniversary this year, it is also set to launch a brand new subsidiary in the area of health.



The ExLA Group Health Programme will be one of the organisation’s five main subsidiaries and it is bound to lead the charge for a better health system in Ghana and subsequently, Africa.



The event which is scheduled for Thursday 4th March 2021 will be virtual and broadcasted live on the various social media channels of ExLA Group under the theme, “A Healthy People, a Healthy Nation”.



It will witness the participation of astute women and men from various levels within the health sector.



To begin with, the EGHP will focus on three main areas of health concern in Ghana which include: mental health, maternal health and breast care.



Meanwhile, the programme is also designed to take up a lead role in the fight against any pandemic that may hit the nation in unlikely events.



The main mode of operations for the programme will be through research, advocacies and campaigns, and outreaches which would involve providing medical assistance and donations of relevant items to individuals and institutions.



The launch is also set to unveil the Team to lead the Health Programme while explaining the concept behind its logo which was unveiled earlier in February through the social media space.



All individuals and organisations within the health sector and its affiliates are entreated to join the launch as a new and vibrant programme within the health sector and unique and wide scope is rolled out.