Press Releases of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: ExLA Group

ExLA Group Health Programme launched

Some officials of ExLa Group

ExLA Group has launched the ExLA Group Health Programme (EGHP) as its new subsidiary.



The event took place on Thursday 4th March 2021 in a virtual meeting and broadcasted on the various social media channels of ExLA Group under the theme, “A Healthy People, a Healthy Nation”. This is in line with the 10th anniversary celebration of the organisation.



In a welcome note the Executive Director, Mr. Daniel Osei Tuffuor, gave a brief background of ExLA Group, its journey and prospects for the future.



He also mentioned the essence of launching a new subsidiary in the area of health and explained that it is in line with the organisation’s five-year strategic plan to secure the future of Africa through safeguarding the most basic elements of life.



After her unveiling as the new and first Director of the ExLA Group Health Programme, Dr. Catherine Opoku Fordjour (Mrs) expressed gratitude to the Management of ExLA Group with the confidence reposed in her and assured of her full commitment to the task.



She also explained the concept and rationale behind the EGHP. She stated that the main mode of operations for the programme will be through research, advocacies and campaigns, and outreaches which would involve providing medical assistance and donations of relevant items to individuals and institutions.



Dr. Opoku Fordjour further revealed that the programme will focus on three main areas of health concern in Ghana which include: mental health, maternal health and breast care. Meanwhile, the programme is also designed to take up a lead role in the fight against any pandemic/epidemic that may hit the nation in unlikely events.



Her speech was closely followed by that of the Guest Speaker, Dr. Aba Ankomaba Folson, a Cardiologist and Senior Physician Specialist at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital. She was full of praise for the ExLA Group for taking such a bold initiative. She was, however, quick to identify to the team that the task will be daunting and sometimes frustrating but she believes with resilience and perseverance, substantive results will be achieved.



She wished the team the very best in their endeavours while thanking the organisers for granting her the opportunity to speak at the event.