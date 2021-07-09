You are here: HomeSports2021 07 09Article 1305040

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ex-wife of K.P Boateng Melissa Satta finds new love

Satta with son Maddox and her new man Satta with son Maddox and her new man

Seven months after ending her marriage with Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng, Melissa Satta has found a new lover.

The pretty model and TV presenter has been spotted with young entrepreneur Mattia Rivetti.

The two have been spending their holiday in Sardinia with Satta and Boateng's seven-year-old son Maddox.

According to reports, the two and Little Maddox have been on a short cruise aboard a yacht of their friend Renzo Rosso.

The showgirl has found love and serenity next to entrepreneur Mattia Rivetti.

Kevin Boateng and Melissa Satta had been married for four years with a son, Maddox Boateng.