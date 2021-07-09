Ex-wife of K.P Boateng Melissa Satta finds new love

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Seven months after ending her marriage with Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng, Melissa Satta has found a new lover.



The pretty model and TV presenter has been spotted with young entrepreneur Mattia Rivetti.



The two have been spending their holiday in Sardinia with Satta and Boateng's seven-year-old son Maddox.



According to reports, the two and Little Maddox have been on a short cruise aboard a yacht of their friend Renzo Rosso.



The showgirl has found love and serenity next to entrepreneur Mattia Rivetti.



Kevin Boateng and Melissa Satta had been married for four years with a son, Maddox Boateng.







