Ex-players give predictions, opinions ahead of Hearts of Oak-Asante Kotoko super clash

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The biggest game in the Ghana Premier League takes centre stage on Sunday, June 27, 2021, as Hearts of Oak welcome fiercest rivals Asante Kotoko to the Accra Sports Stadium.



The clash which has been described by many as a potential title decider will see the two top clubs go head to head on matchday 31 of the campaign.



Both teams will be heading into the match with the determination of clinching the top spot as they’re tied on 56 points.



The much-anticipated has brought out some vocal assertions from former players, Politicians, media personalities.



A scoreless stalemate would see Hearts of Oak maintain their lead at the table.



However, Asante Kotoko will leapfrog their rivals with a scoring draw due to the head-to-head record after playing goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture in February.



Ahead of the big game, some former players of both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have predicted the possible outcome of the game.



Watch the video below as these former players and officials preview the game with Onua TV/FM:







Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



