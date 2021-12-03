Ex-goalkeeper Isaac Amoako tips Asante Kotoko to win 2021/22 League title

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has tipped his former employers to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.



The Porcupine Warriors are unbeaten after matchday five in the ongoing season and are currently on the summit of the table with 13 points.



Kotoko have been impressive under head coach Dr Prosper Nartey Ogum and well poised for the league title.



The former shot stopper in an interview with Koforidua-based Aben FM said the two-time African Champions can win the league title considering their flying start to the campaign.



“Asante Kotoko’s pedigree should be how it is at the moment because during stint with the club, on three occasions we won the league after preseason outside the country. It is something that I experienced at Kotoko”



He continued that, “So, after preseason in Dubai, you could see the boys are well motivated in everything. One thing I have noticed is that anytime Kotoko embark on preseason abroad they win the league, so am not surprise they are winning matches”



“The team is yet to taste a defeat and it tells you Kotoko can win the Ghana Premier League title. Having set that pace, am sure if things go this way, I believe this season will go for Kotoko” he said.