Ex-Wa All Stars team manager remanded for allegedly shooting a lecturer

Sports News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: gna.org.gh

The Wa Magistrate Court has remanded into police custody, Abdul Rahman Yunusah, a former team manager of the Wa All-Stars Football Club, who allegedly shot and killed a former lecturer of the Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University and wounded four others.



He is to reappear on March 25 after the court, presided over by Mr. Maxwell Titriku, refused the plea by the suspect for bail.



The 61-year-old businessman has been charged with two counts of murder and three counts of causing harm, contrary to sections 46 and 69 of the Criminal Offence Act 1960 (Act 29).



ASP John Baidoo, prosecuting, prayed the court to remand him to enable the police to conclude investigations.



Last Thursday, Yunusah allegedly shot the lecturer, Stephen Mane, 64, while four others sustained various degrees of injury over a land dispute.



Police reports say, one of the four injured persons on admission at the Wa Municipal Hospital has also died.



He has been identified as Iddrisu Alhassan, 46, administrative staff at the Simon Dieddong Dombo University for Integrated Business Studies in Wa.



The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Peter Ndegugri, named some other persons who sustained injuries as Haruna Umar, 44, a driver, Hamza Hamid Erasug, 19, student, and Amish Umar, 18, driver.



Meanwhile, the family of Mr. Mane has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and Director-General of the CID to intervene to ensure justice is served.