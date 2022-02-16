Ex-Kotoko striker Ahmed Toure advises Cameroonian duo to stay focus after interest from abroad

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko forward Ahmed Simba Toure has called on the Cameroonian duo of George Mfegue and Frank Etouga Mbella to stay focused after attracting interest from abroad.



The duo who joined the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the season have been impressive scoring a combined 15 goals for the club.



Frank Mbella who netted a hattrick against Accra Lions currently leads the top scorers chat with 11 goals whereas his compatriot has 4 goals with some assists to his credit.



Their outstanding performance have attracted clubs in France including Stade Rennes.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Toure advised the pair to be patient despite the interest.



"I will advise Mbella and Mfegue to be patient. Playing for Kotoko is lucrative. You can get a whole lot from the supporters. They should not be deceived by agents who will promise to take them for greener pastures elsewhere. They should be focused. The circumstances of Yacouba's exit was not the best. They should remain focused," he told Akoma FM in Kumasi.



Asante Kotoko currently sits on top of the table after 16 matches and will face Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the Super Clash in Accra.