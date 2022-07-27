Ex-Kotoko star Fabio Gama starts training with new outfit Muharraq Club in Bahrain

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama has started training with new outfit Muharraq Club after completing a move to the side ahead of next season.



The Brazilian midfielder recently joined the Bahrain giants on a two-year deal as a free agent after leaving Kotoko.



The 29-year-old left the Ghana Premier League side at the end of the 2021/22 football season.



The Porcupine Warriors failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension.



Kotoko were unable to reach an agreement for a new contract because the 29-year-old demanded a salary increase that Kotoko refused to pay.



The midfielder wasted no time in joining his new teammates at practice as they prepare for the new season.



Fabio Gama in his two-year stint with Asante Kotoko scored five goals in 48 appearances.



Following an impressive debut season in which he scored four goals in 28 Ghana Premier League games, the attacking midfielder made 20 appearances in the 2021/22 season.



Injuries plagued him early in the season, limiting his playing time under Prosper Ogum Narteh.



Gama joined the club on a two years before the start of the 2020/21 Ghana football season.



Muharraq, a club founded 94 years ago, have won the Bahrani league 34 times and other domestic titles.