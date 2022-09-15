Ex-Kotoko players, Mudasiru, Abalorah set to feature in Sheriff Tiraspor vs Man Utd match

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Former Asante Kotoko players, Mudasiru Salifu and Razak Abalorah are set to feature for Sheriff Tiraspor in their match against Manchester United in Europa League on Thursday.



The Moldovan side started their group stage campaign on a winning note, beating Omonia 3-0 to go top of Group E after Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.



Mudasiru Salifu played the last 16 minutes of the game to help Sheriff win.



Razak Abalorah who was impressive in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers was an unused substitute in the first match.



The former WAFA and Asante Kotoko goalie is in line to be in post for Sheriff against Manchester United.



Ghanaian player Patrick Kpozo who played formerly for Inter Allies has been named in the starting lineup for Sheriff Tiraspol against Man United.



