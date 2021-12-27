Ex Kotoko player named Vice-Dean, School of Graduate Studies at KNUST

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko youth team player, Kwasi Poku-Boansi is the new Vice Dean, School of Graduate Studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Poku-Boansi was promoted to the rank of a Full Professor at the Department of Planning at KNUST on August 1, 2021.



This places him as the youngest full professor in KNUST. The promotion of Prof Michael Poku Boansi was announced on Friday, March 19, 2021.



He was promoted to the Rank of a Full Professor after the Governing Council of KNUST ratified the recommendations of the University Appointments and Promotions Committee and the Academic Board in relation to his application for promotion to full Professor in the Planning Departement.



However, Poku-Boansi’s latest appointment is the Vice Dean, School of Graduate Studies at KNUST. His latest position will take effect from January 1, 2022.



Boansi was a member of the Kotoko Youth Team in the early 2000s and was a teammate of Francis Akwaffo, Gabriel Opoku-Ware among others.



Meanwhile, the new face of the Asante Kotoko youth team will begin next year, according to the club's Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah.