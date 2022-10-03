Ex-Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum secures Black Stars job

Sports News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has reportedly landed a job in the Black Stars ahead of the 22nd FIFA World Cup campaign in the Gulf Region, Qatar.



According to a report filed by footydreamsgh.com, the Black Galaxies assistant coach has been appointed as one of the scouts for the Ghana national team as preparations heighten for the 2022 Mundial.



The Black Stars technical team headed by Otto Addo and Chris Hughton will be counting on the expertise of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League winner for a report on the opposing teams.



Ghana have been paired alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay who won the first edition of the FIFA World Cup in 1930.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum was initially tipped as the ideal man to replace coach Samuel Boadu as the head coach of giants Accra Hearts of Oak but reportedly rejected the offer because of the Black Stars appointment.



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.