Ex-Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum focused on Black Galaxies duty- Ghana FA official

Sports News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Galaxies management committee chairman, Dr Tony Aubynn says assistant coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum is focused in camp despite his issues with Asante Kotoko.



Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned from Asante Kotoko after a meeting with the management and Board members.



Reports of his resignation went viral with many Asante Kotoko supporters surprised and shocked by the decision of the University of Cape Coast lecturer.



However, Coach Ogum is in the camp of the Black Galaxies deputizing Coach Annor Walker as the team prepares for the CHAN qualifier against Benin on Sunday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



According to Dr Tony Aubynn, the current issues surrounding Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum will not affect his duties with the national team.



“He is a very experienced coach and I don’t think the current brouhaha will affect him or have an impact on him”, he told Happy FM.



“The job that I will never take on is coaching. It is a very difficult job. It’s a pressure job and I know Coach Prosper will be able to manage this. From where he has taken Kotoko I know when he leaves the club, he will get more offers from other clubs," he added.