Ex-Kotoko captain Felix Annan welcomes new baby boy

Felix Annan’s wife gives birth to a son



Felix Annan marries in January 2020



Felix Annan is yet to join any club after parting ways with Asante Kotoko



Former Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan has announced that his wife Francisca has given birth to a baby boy.



The Black Stars goalkeeper tied the knot with Francisca Yeboah, in a private ceremony on Friday, January 17, 2020.



Felix Annan welcomed his first child who is a boy on the morning of Sunday, January 2, 2021.



Announcing his baby to his fans on Twitter, he mentioned that his son will be called Felix Annan Jnr.



“It’s With Much Joy & Blessings To Announce A New Member Of The Annan”s Family (J.Felix Annan Jnr) Born On New Year Day At 22:52 PM. Wife & Son Are Doing Great.All We Want To Say Is Big Thanks To God For This Precious Gifts.We Appreciate All Of You For Ur Continues Love”.





