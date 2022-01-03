Ex-Kotoko boss hails current CEO after historic victory over Aduana Stars

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Herbert Amponsah Mensah has praised the current Chief Executive of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah for the club’s only victory at Dormaa, which was recorded on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.



The club’s first victory over the Ogya Boys since the Dormaa-based club joined the Ghana Premier in 2009, sent jubilation amongst the Reds’ teeming and enthusiastic following on Saturday and the former Chief Executive couldn’t hold back his admiration of the Chief Executive, the coach and the playing body.



In a Twitter post, the man, credited with bringing success to the Porcupine fraternity in the late 90s, said the victory took long in coming and lauded the actors of the famous victory.



“Long time coming …. congratulations to Nana Yaw, Coach and all the boys!”, he twitted.



Kotoko shot themselves into the lead through a well-calculated header, from Cameronian import, George Mfegue Omgba, who jumped to meet a corner kick expertly taken by left-back, Ibrahim Imoro in the 19th minute before enterprising midfielder, Richmond Lamptey made victory certain for the Red Army in the 89th minute.