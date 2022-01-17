You are here: HomeSports2022 01 17Article 1446121

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Kotoko, Medeama midfielder Theophilus Nyame joins Dynamos FC in Zimbabwe

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Theophilus Nyame Theophilus Nyame

Ghanaian midfielder Theophilus Nyame will feature for Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Dynamos FC after completing a move to the club.

The 29-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving Ghanaian second-tier side Sekondi Hasaacas last season.

The former Medeama SC midfield enforcer penned an initial one-year deal and is expected to play a huge role for his new outfit.

Nyame departed Ghana on Sunday morning to Harare to complete the final documentations of the deal subject to a successful medical examination.

He has had stinst with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, Ashantigold and Medeama.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment