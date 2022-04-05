You are here: HomeSports2022 04 05Article 1507655

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Italian ambassador to Ghana gets customized jersey from teen star Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan with the Italian Ambassador to Ghana Felix Afena-Gyan with the Italian Ambassador to Ghana

Ghanaian teen star Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan has presented a customized AS Roma jersey to the former Italian Ambassador to Ghana His Excellency Giovanni Favilli.

The 19-year-old has been impressive for the Italian side scoring 2 goals in 14 matches since joining the senior side.

He presented the jersey to the former ambassador together with his agent before the Black Stars World Cup play-off against Nigeria.

Gyan played a huge role as Ghana edged past the Super Eagles to secure qualification to the World Cup.

Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H.

Afena-Gyan is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.


