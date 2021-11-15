Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Gilbert Fiamenyo arrested for assulting Police Officer

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak striker Gilbert Fiamenyo is in the grips of the police for allegedly assaulting a Police Officer.



According to a report by Happy FM, the former Hearts of Oak forward

was arrested on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium for assaulting a police officer.



He was today, Monday, November 15 arraigned before court and his plea for bail was denied.

He will thus remain in police custody for two weeks, according to Happy Sports.





According to reports, Fiamenyo was at the stadium to watch Hearts of Oak game against Aduana Stars with a friend when the incident happened which led to his arrest.



He was remanded by the Adjabeng Court on Monday morning and set to reappear at a later date.



More to follow…..