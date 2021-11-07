Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda scores as Oman Club beat Seeb Club 2-1

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Cosmos Dauda was on target for Oman Club in their 2-1 win over Seeb Club.



The center forward scored and assisted in the game to help his side progress to the next stage of the competition.



The former Hearts of Oak talisman put up a man-of-the-match performance to ensure his outfit emerged victorious in the epic encounter.



He has increased his tally to four goals with one assist this season for Oman Club since joining weeks ago.



Cosmos Dauda played for Accra Hearts of Oak between 2014 and 2016 scoring 18 goals in 32 appearances.