Ex- Hearts of Oak star Kofi Abanga reveals how injuries disrupted his blistering football career

Soccer News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Hearts of Oak star Kofi Abanga has opened up on his injury woes which disrupted his blistering career.



Abanga joined Hearts of Oak in a controversial transfer move after almost joining arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.



After receiving a signing fee of GH¢10,000 to join the Porcupine Warriors, Kofi Abanga moved to Hearts of Oak. Abanga had a bright future but saw injuries marred his blistering career after dominating the local scene.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s Where Are They show, Kofi Abanga explained how injuries affected him.



“My injury started after arriving from the local Black Stars camp. I was asked to join Hearts of Oak right away after arriving from camp. I was very tired and felt reluctant in training that day. I had a ligament tear in training after twisting my ankle and that is how it started. I had to play through the pains without proper medical attention. One doctor advised me to stop playing and seek treatment or else my injury will worsen. Sometimes I had to take injections before I play a game.



“I had to be injected so many times to play during Hearts of Oak- Asante Kotoko games. I thought the club was going to treat me after.”



Abanga revealed that he was unable to rediscover his top form after surgery.



“Later I went for surgery and I was unable to rediscover my form after that. I really struggled before I left the club.”



Kofi Abanga currently has no club and is still open to a move to any club in the country.