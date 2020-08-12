Soccer News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku blasts club's ungrateful players for rejecting contract extensions

Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku insists management cannot be blamed for the exit of quintet Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur and Abubakar Troare.



The club explained the five players refused to sign contract extensions after the expiration of their initial deals.



This means all of them are available for free transfers ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.



Hearts fans have blamed management for his development but Mireku says it is not always the case.



''Management can't be solely blamed for free players exit but sometimes the players decide against extensions but professionally I think management should always start early negotiations with the players if they need them,'' he told Nkunim FM.



''Some of the players are ungrateful because players like Atinga, Kizito, Razak and co were all from nowhere but Hearts of Oak gave them the platform but later they stood against extensions and left for free.



''But sometimes too when players from nowhere join a team, they are sometimes treated badly and when is time for extension the players also consider how he was received or treated to decides his future.



''So its better for Hearts of Oak to check how they treat players especially those from nowhere.''





