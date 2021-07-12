Ex-Hearts coach Kim Grant congratulates team for winning GPL title

Sports News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has congratulated his former side after they clinched their 21st league title on matchday 33 against Liberty Professionals.



It was the first league title for the Phobians in a decade since they lost won the title in the 2009/2010 season.



The Phobians secured the title after a 1-1 result against Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Asante Kotoko defeat to Bechem United ensured The Phobians were crowned champions with just a match to end the season.



Kim Grant had a short spell with the club before he was sacked after the opening game of the 2020/21 season.



The former Ghana international took to his Twitter handle to congratulate his former side on winning the Ghana Premier League.



The former Ghana international was appointed in 2018, becoming the club’s third manager in that year.



He led them to the semi-finals of the NC Special Competition tier I.