Ex-Ghana star Agyemang Badu plays first game for Olympics

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC midfield kingpin Emmanuel Agyemang Badu debuted on the domestic scene again years after leaving Ghana to play in Europe.



He made his Accra Great Olympics FC debut on Wednesday afternoon at Accra Sports Stadium in a GHALCA Top Six game for the Wonder Club.



The former Udinese Calcio man starred in the DADE Boys goalless draw in the opening round of matches in the GHALCA top six competition.



He showed maturity on the ball and leadership on the field of play for the Blue and Whites outfit as they drew 0-0 with Bechem United FC.



He last tasted domestic Football in 2009 with Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC 13 years and he is back to enjoy the domestic game again.