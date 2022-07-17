Ex-Ghana defender Lee Addy rejoins Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars defender, Lee Addy will feature for Berekum Chelsea in the upcoming season after completing a move to the club.



The experienced centre-back joins the club as a free agent and is expected to play a huge role in the 202/23 season.



The 32-year-old has not been in action since 2019 after leaving his outfit in Ethiopia due to the outbreak of covid-19.



Lee Addy had stints with Chelsea between 2008 to 2010 before departing for Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.



The former Dinamo Zagreb defender signed a three-year contract with an option to extend.



Lee Addy really established himself as one of the best in his last GPL spell where he made the Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup which was held in South Africa.