Ex-Ghana defender Christian Gyan also known as 'Atta Rasta' is dead

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana defender, Christian Gyan has passed away after battling cancer for over four years, GHANAsoccernet.com has reported.



Christian Gyan who died at the age of 43 was a member of the Ghana squad that won Gold at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Ecuador.



Christian Attah Gyan would be remembered for his exploits at the 1995 FIFA U17 World Cup in Ecuador where Ghana’s U-17 Black Starlets won Gold.



Due to his great performance in that tournament, he got the opportunity to sign for the U17 World Cup in Ecuador. He was however sent on loan during the following season.



His performance at Excelsior made Feyenoord recall the defender and he had his first competitive match for Feyenoord in the same season.



Gyan then established himself as an integral part of the Feyenoord team which earned him the nickname, "Cult Hero" by the fans of the team.



The former Black Stars defender also won the UEFA Cup with Feyenoord in 2002, featuring in the final against Borussia Dortmund which Feyenoord won 3-2.



He also won the Dutch League Championship and a Johan Cruijff Schaal with Feyenoord in 2002.



Christian Attah Gyan also played for the senior national team; the Black Stars, 23 times.