Ex-Ghana captain Malik Jabir recounts how Ghana's bus was burnt by Nigerian fans in 1973

Former Black Stars captain, Malik Jabir has recalled what led to the burning of Ghana bus in 1973 when the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost by 3-2 to Ghana in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier.



According to Jabir, before their match against the Super Eagles, he granted an interview at the airport on arrival in Lagos where he stated emphatically that Ghana would beat Nigeria at their backyard.



"When we got to the airport, we were met by more than 40 journalists asking questions and I told them that as for a game between Ghana and Nigeria, everybody knows the result and Ghana will always win," Jabir said in a telephone interview with Graphic Sports.



"This issue was all over Nigeria and they described me as the 'Captain wey dey yap'. I can't repeat what I said but not knowing when they went out they announced it and all their officials and fans were infuriated but we didn't know because we were underground but true to my word," Jabir recalled.



Jabir who is now 77-years-old narrated that his interview went viral and it infuriated the supporters to the extent that they blocked the Black Stars bus from entering the stadium.



The Nigerian fans demanded Jabir exit the bus before the team bus would be allowed to enter but the security was able to disperse the supporters for the Black Stars bus to enter.







According to him, the Nigerian captain even questioned his competence to lead the Black Stars.



Jabir reminisced that pandemonium broke out at the stadium with players being held hostage on the pitch after Kwasi Owusu scored the winner for Ghana



"They decided to beat us, it was terrible oh. To get from the pitch into the dressing room, we couldn't. It took us the whole day because each time we would try to get close they will throw bottles down at us and it was more than a bomb so we had to seek shelter in the middle of the pitch".







He noted that things could have been worse but for the intervention of the Nigerian president who dispatched an armoured vehicle to ferry the players off the pitch to the hotel.



"The following morning, the late General Acheampong brought a plane and took us back to Accra," he said.



40-years after the incident, Jabir said he was surprised that such an incident occurred again in 2022. The ex-Ghana captain blamed the police at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium for failing to control the crowd.



