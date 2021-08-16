Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan in Cameroon for 2021 AFCON draw

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has landed in Yaounde, Cameroon for Tuesday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw.



The ex-Black Stars captain will be joined by other African legends as the 24 qualified teams will be drawn into groups.



Out of seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments he played in, Gyan scored in six (6) of them- a record he holds alongside Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o and Zambian Kalusha Bwalya.



The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker has been invited by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).



The Draw Procedure:



The qualified teams will be allocated into four pots of six each, based on their FIFA world ranking.



Based on this ranking, the top four teams will be allocated to Pot One along with the hosts, and title holders Algeria.



The remaining 18 teams will be allocated to the three remaining pots according to their ranking in descending order.



The belated 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will run from 9 January to 6 February 6 2022.



The opening match and final will be played at the newly built Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé which has a capacity of 60,000.



Other venues are Douala, Bafoussam, Garoua and Limbe.



