Ex-Ghana Deputy Sports Minister reacts to Asamoah Gyan’s wish to play at the 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports under the NDC government Joseph Yamin has reacted to Asamoah Gyan’s desire to play at the 2022 World Cup.



Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, has expressed his desire to play for the Black Stars at the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



In an interview with the BBC’s John Bennett, Gyan admitted he is not fully fit at the moment and is working hard to be in good shape.



But he was quick to indicate that “anything can happen” about him returning to the Black Stars squad for the World Cup because “it has happened before back in 1994 when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup.”



However, there have been divergent views with regard to Gyan’s wish.



Joseph Yamin in an interview on Happy FM also had his take on the issue.



“Asamoah Gyan has not officially retired from football so he is qualified to be called by any coach. His wish to play for the Black Stars, but his wish doesn’t determine if he will be part of the team but is left to the coach if he needs him in the squad.



Yamin stated that he disagrees with the opinion that Asamoah Gyan should be invited juxtaposing it with how Cameroon took Roger Mila to the World Cup.



“Asamoah Gyan’s contribution to the Black Stars is an achievement. Even no player on the continent has scored more goals in the World Cup than Asamoah Gyan. He cited Roger Milla to buttress his point which I disagree with him on that.



“Roger Milla was honoured by Cameroon for his dedication and service but if you come to Ghana the likes of Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah played well and there were even calls for them to be included in the team for our first World Cup”.



“If we want to honour Asamoah Gyan we can add him as part of the Team’s delegation. If his colleagues like Sulley Muntari, and Agyemang-Badu are still active then he can still play. If Otto Addo thinks Asamoah Gyan is fit enough to take him to the World Cup there is nothing wrong”.



“If he wants to be in the squad his training should prove it. I think it will be difficult for any coach to call him because Cameroon did with Roger Milla. In my opinion, I hope he should be able to prove himself before he is called”, he added.