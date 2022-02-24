Ex-England striker tips Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey as the next Arsenal captain

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former England and Sunderland forward Darren Bent believes Thomas Partey can be the next captain of Arsenal.



The Ghana international is one of the leaders in the Gunners dressing room, and since Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng was stripped off the captaincy, the club is yet to name a substantive captain. Aubamayeng left the club in the winter transfer window.



Bent insists if Partey remains fits, he should be handed the armband.



"If Lacazette signs a new contract and stays, then he has to have the armband," Bent said as quoted by HITC.



"Even if he doesn’t play as much. I think as club captain, he looks like a proper leader. The players look like they enjoy playing with Lacazette as well.



"[Martin] Odegaard, I like him. But is he the most vocal? I am not quite sure. That’s the problem with Arsenal.



"Then you start looking around the Arsenal dressing room. Thomas Partey, if he can stay fit, potentially. Ben White would be the one or Tierney. There would be a couple before Odegaard."