Ex-Black Stars midfielder opens up on Sulley Muntari's attitude in camp

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Retired Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has insisted Sulley Muntari is not a problematic player.



A section of the Ghanaian football fraternity has always seen the former AC Milan midfielder as a troublesome character and has always been associated with indiscipline.



However, according to former Udinese captain Agyemang-Badu who shared the locker room with the ex-Sunderland player in the national team, Muntari is not the way people judge him to be.



“He [Sulley Muntari] is not a problematic character. So if you didn’t hear any problems about Sulley and Hearts of Oak you shouldn’t be surprised. I know Sulley very well. I have been training with him prior to this move and he advised me a lot about my career. He advised me to join a club and I joined a GPL club.





Muntari got involved in a brawl with Moses Armah who was a Black Stars Management Committee member during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.