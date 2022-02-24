Ex-Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness refused to sign KP Boateng - Ex-coach reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Bayern Munich attempted to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng during his explosive youth days but ex-president Ulrich "Uli" Hoeneß refused to sanction the move, former assistant coach Hermann "Tiger" Gerland has revealed.



"He had the potential to be an absolute world star," said the 'Tiger' in the DAZN documentary "Underground of Berlin" about Boateng, who was one of the most promising talents in the Bundesliga at a young age.



Gerland, who spent an incredible 20-years working as youth team coach, head of Youth development and senior assistant coach asked former boss Uli Hoeneß to transfer the midfielder but he refused.



"So I called Uli and said: 'You, Uli, we have to get Kevin-Prince Boateng!'" revealed Gerland.



"Then he asked me, 'Where is he playing?' Then I said: 'Well at Hertha.' Then he said: 'That's not possible, my brother's manager is there,'" said Gerland.



Boateng journey took him to Tottenham Hostpur in 2007, including a loan back to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.



The former Ghana international had his breakthrough in Italy where he clinched the Serie A title and Super Cup with AC Milan.