Ex-Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts as Brazil thrash Ghana

Sports News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his disappointment following Ghana's 3-0 humiliating defeat to Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly.



The five-time champions made it five wins from five against the Black Stars in Le Havre, France on Friday night.



The Selecao took the lead just nine minutes into the game.



A well-taken freekick by Rapinha saw PSG defender Marquinhos jumping the highest to score with a thumping header.



Later in the 28th minute, the Black Stars were found in sixes and sevens as the defence struggled to deal with the star-studded attack of the opponent.



Neymar Jnr was particularly at his best and assisted Richarlison to score to double the lead for the Samba Boys.



Five minutes to end the first half, the same combination happened with the same result as Richarlison netted his second to complete a fantastic brace.



In a second half where Ghana improved a bit, the team managed to create a few chances but could not get on the scoresheet.



Eventually, Brazil beat Ghana 3-0 at the end of the contest.





