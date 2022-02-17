Ex-Ashantigold coach reacts to Ghana FA’s decision to appoint technical director and advisor for Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Former Ashantigold trainer Hans Van der Pluijm has reacted to the Ghana Football Association decision to appoint both technical director and technical advisor for the Black Stars.



The Ghana FA following the sacking of Serbian gaffer Milovan Rajevac has appointed Otto Addo as interim coach for the Black Stars ahead of the Nigeria encounter next month.



He will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani respectively with former Brighton boss being the technical advisor.



Reacting to the recent appointment made the domestic football governing body, he said, “I think it’s a big strange situation from one side and it’s the decision of the football association. I think if there is a Technical Director then he also been the Technical Advisor because that is what we see in normal circumstances”



“But in this case maybe one party was pushing for Chris Hughton and the other side is responsible for the technical side of the football association and they have made a choice but it is a bit strange for me” he said.