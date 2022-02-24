Ex-Asante Kotoko midfielder Godfred Asiamah joins Bechem Utd

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Godfred Asiamah has completed a move to Bechem United, footballghana can report.



The attacking midfielder signed for the Porcupine Warriors in July 2019 from fellow Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold SC.



He went on to fight for a place in the Asante Kotoko first team and succeeded in doing so.



Although he had a good spell with the Reds and was even featured in the CAF inter-club competitions, he was deemed surplus to requirement and made to leave prior to the start of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league season.



Throughout the first round of the league season, Godfred Asiamah was at home and managed to train to stay in shape.



Taking advantage of the second round of the transfer window, the representatives of the player have managed to secure a move for him.



The youngster has signed a deal with Bechem United that will run until the end of the Ghana Premier League season.



He teams up with other Asante Kotoko players at Bechem United including Augustine Okrah.