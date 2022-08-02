Ex-Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan wins first title with US side Maryland Bobcats FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has won his first title with US-based side Maryland Bobcats FC.
Maryland Bobcats FC defeated Nova FC 5-2 in the 2022 Nisa Independent Cup to be crowned Mid-Atlantic winners.
“One ???? Of Two Trophies For The Season Secured ✅.Good Game To Prepare The Busy Month Of August ????????????.Now Time To Focus Of The Championship Play-Offs Spot ???????????????????????? #OneTeam #Bobcats ❤️????????????????“, Felix Annan indicated in a post.
Annan made eight appearances for Maryland Bobcats.
The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract with the lower division side in January this year.
He had spent more than a decade at Kotoko where he won three Ghana Premier League titles and FA Cup two times.
