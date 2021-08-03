Ex-Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah is dead

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Godfred Yeboah popularly known as TV3 has passed on, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Yeboah died on Tuesday after battling sickness for almost a month in Sunyani according to reports.



The 41-year-old featured for the Ghanaian giants from 2003 to 2012 having played a huge role in the successes of the club across that period.



Yeboah also had four caps for the Ghana national team including a 2006 Word Cup qualifier against DR Congo.



In the season 2007/08 he was champion with Asante Kotoko and he won the President's Cup with his team.