Ex-Asante Kotoko chief Bahmed grateful to Kenpong for settling his hospital bills

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman and former Board Member of Asante Kotoko, Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh has expressed his profound gratitude to business mogul and philanthropist, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) for answering his call for help while on admission at the Police Hospital.



Bahmed as he is affectionately has been on admission at the Police Hospital after his leg was amputated following an infection.



A plea for help was issued in the media and Kenpong who is a lifelong Asante Kotoko fan and a former management member of the club after learning of the situation offered to extend his philanthropic hands to Bahmed with a promise to settle the hospital bills.



Earlier this week, Kenpong who is a former board and management member, visited him with ace journalist and close ally Kofi Aduonum to pay the hospital bills.



Bahmed, after receiving the cash acknowledged the benevolent gesture of Kenpong and wished for heavenly blessings on him.



He noted at a time when people he perceived to friends left him to his fate, Kenpong came through and showed how much of a kind-hearted man he is.



Tell Kenpong I am indeed grateful for fulfilling his promise, times are hard but he has been able to raise such an amount as he pledged. He has supported me greatly in many ways, this is the least among them. May Allah continue to bless him and his businesses.”



Kenpong Football Academy is a subsidiary of the Kenpong Group comprising Kenpong Travel and Tours, Ice Gold natural mineral water, Kenpong Construction (roads, building) and many other companies.



Last November, the travel and tours wing of the company, the official travel agency (Ghana) for the FIFA World Cup handled the travel program successfully in Ghana and Qatar.