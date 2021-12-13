Ex-Arsenal star reveals why he chose to base in Ghana after retirement

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong has talked about why he opted to live in Ghana after his early retirement from football.



According to the former Arsenal star, after spending 27 years of his playing football, it is only right to have time with his family in the country he was born.



Frimpong was born in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, but left the shores of Ghana to the UK at a young age.



He joined the Arsenal youth team in 2001 and thus represented England at youth level, U-17 and U-16. He gained promotion into the first team in 2014 alongside Jack Wilshere.



Following his retirement in 2019, the midfielder is basing in Ghana with his family.



When asked about why he chose to base in Ghana, Frimpong explained his reasons to Karl Tuffpur on GTV Sports+



“I’ve been living in Ghana permanently since 2017. I’ve always had the idea of coming back to live in Ghana. I’ve always had a love for Ghana and I have always wanted to settle in Ghana with my family and my wife and that’s what I’m doing. Obviously, for my whole life, I have been playing football, and it’s been that kind of difficult and stuff like that. There is no better time than now in terms of spending time with the family. And, I have been enjoying that,” he said. Emmanuel Frimpong called a quit from football in 2017 due to a recurring knee injury while he was at age 27.



In 2013, he earned his maiden and only call-up into the Ghana National Team.