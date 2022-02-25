Ex-Aduana Stars coach Asare Bediako leads race for Eleven Wonders job

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Aduana Stars coach, Asare Bediako is reportedly leading the race to be named as the new head coach of Eleven Wonders.



Bediako, who is unattached after being sacked by Aduana in January, has been contacted by the struggling Ghana Premier League club according to multiple media reports.



Eleven Wonders are without a substantive coach following the resignation of Yaw Acheampong.



He stepped down early weeks of February, perhaps, due to the club’s woeful form as they have been tipped to be relegated this season.



Bediako could be announced before the club's clash with AshantiGold on Sunday as the second round commences.



Wonders are currently second from the bottom in the table with 16 points.