Ex-Accra Lions star Rauf Salifu adjudged Man of the Match in Selangor’s win over Kelantan

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Rauf Salifu was adjudged with the Man of the Match award in Selangor FC’s heavy win over Kelantan in the Malaysian Super League.



The former Accra Lions striker netted a brace as Selangor inflicted a 3-0 win over Kelantan on Sunday.



The 20-year-old forward needed only seventeen minutes to announce his presence in the league.



Selangor shot into the lead through Ayron Del Valle after 28 minutes into the encounter.



Few minutes to full time, the Ghanaian international netted brace to propel his outfit to a resounding victory at home.



The Ghanaian attacker scored the first of his double in the 80th minute with a fine strike before sealing victory ten minutes later with a spectacular finish.



Salifu joined Selangor FC from Accra Lions after a brief spell in the United States with Sporting Kansas City.



Before moving to America, he was top scorer in the Ghanaian Division One league, leading Accra Lions to promotion in to the Ghana Premier League.



He made few appearances in the topflight before securing a permanent move to Malaysia, where he reunited with Accra Lions teammates Alex Agyarkwa and Richmond Ankrah.