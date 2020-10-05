Religion of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Mohammed Rabiu Adam, Contributor

Ewe Muslims Community Forum pay a courtesy call on National Chief Imam

Members of Ewe Muslim Community Forum in a group photo with Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The Members of Ewe Muslim Community Forum paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu over the weekend.



The visit was to introduce the Ewe Muslim Community to the National Chief Imam and get him abreast with the activities of the organization.



Sheikh Ahmed Zormelo, the Ashanti Regional Imam of the organization stated some of the activities of the organization which included helping the needy and identifying special projects in deprived communities and liaising with other sister organizations to provide solutions.



The spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Arimiyao Shaibu thanked and expressed delight on how Ewes who are Muslims were able to come together for a common purpose and helping those in need, and contributing to national development.



Some of the activities that the organization also intends to do are to build secular and Islamic schools, coordinate to assist needy students with scholarship opportunities, helping orphans who are in need of support and coordinating with other sister Organizations in nation-building.



Present at the function were the Chief of Ewe Muslims in Greater Accra Torgbui Mawuko Abdul-Razak, and Mr. Mawuli Braimah, the Coordinator of the organization.



The leadership of the Ewe Muslim Community Forum also congratulated the National Chief Imam for his peaceful disposition as it represents the true embodiment of Islam.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.