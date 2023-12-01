Evonet Construction wins two major recognitions at 2023 Ghana Property Awards

Business Features of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Evonet Construction Ltd has been adjudged the Most Innovative Construction Company of the Year at the just-ended 15th Ghana Property Awards, held in Accra.



The company's BCK Paints was also adjudged the Best Locally Manufactured Graffiato Paint Company of the Year at the same event.



Announcing his excitement after the awards, Kwaku Osafo-Ampomah, CEO of the company expressed his gratitude to all who have embraced their brand over the period.



"Thank God for God. Last night we bagged 2 of the most coveted awards at the 15th GHANA PROPERTY AWARDS ceremony held at the AICC. Our Evonet Construction Ltd won the most innovative Construction company of the year and our BCK Paints won the best locally manufactured Graffiato Paint company of the year with our product BCK Graffiato Paint.



"We dedicate this award to our God Almighty, our customers and our partners. My friend and brother Nänä Teä was right there with me and the love was enormous. Thank you Ghana for believing in us, accepting us and trusting us with your projects. See you on site," he wrote on his Facebook page.



CEO Profile of Kwaku Opoku Osafo-Ampomah



Mr. Kwaku Opoku Osafo-Ampomah is the President/CEO of Groupe Evonet, a Ghanaian conglomerate that consists of businesses in Construction and Real Estate Development, Paint Manufacturing,Marketing Consultancy; Sales and Trading; Transport, Distribution, and Logistics; Car Sales and Rentals.



His experience in the construction and real estate industry spans over a decade. His insights into Ghana’s building industry and his quest to find innovative ways to address the common challenge with respect to the dilapidation of wall paints in the sector led to the birth of the locally manufactured BCK Graffiato Paint and BCK Acrylic Paint.



As an entrepreneur, Mr. Osafo- Ampomah’s activities are guided by five thematic pillars which are; integrity, discipline, loyalty, consistency and compassion.



These influence his personal decision making and guides how he relates to clients, partners , friends and family. His passion is to build businesses across various industries which will first and foremost create employment for the teeming youth, secondly, show the youth that anything is possible with perseverance and thirdly, contribute to Ghana’s industrial and economic growth.















BCK GRAFFIATO PAINTS

ADDING VIBRANCE TO YOUR WORLD!



BCK Graffiato is formed of special acrylic binders which are highly water repellant, very fine colored quartz sands resistant to UV light, and chemical additives to improve the texture and overall finish of any wall surface.



Graffiato is used as a protective and decorative coating for external and internal spaces over lime and cement bases.



The addition of fungicides and other special additives to the BCK Graffiato formula prevents fungus and mold growth, providing excellent resistance to atmospheric agents and bacteria.



What’s more, we have a wide catalog of customizable colors and textures to inspire your artistic journey; whether you're a homeowner, a professional painter, or a DIY enthusiast.



From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, BCK Graffiato paint is trusted by consumers and professionals alike; bringing innovation, creativity, therapy, and durability to every stroke to help build a more colorful, vibrant world!



BCK Graffiato Paints Ltd offers a complete range of products and services respectively including paint manufacturing; wholesale/retail of acrylic paint; wholesale/retail of textured (graffiato) paint. Its application services comprise surface preparation; project planning & estimation; maintenance & touch-up; specialty coatings; and research & innovation, all aimed at addressing all types of construction needs. BCK is equally growing its market share through pre-sales, sales, and after-sales services.



BCK holds itself accountable to the highest standards in meeting our customers’ needs timeously, precisely, and completely wherever our products and services are patronized.



EVONET CONSTRUCTION LIMITED



Evonet Construction Limited is a trusted and reliable construction company that is committed to building meaningful and beneficial relationships with our clients, employees, suppliers, and contractors.



Our dedication to the construction needs of our clients has given room for us to learn to provide tailor-made results and ensure the details of their expectations and demands are met.



At ECL, we turn your vivid imaginations into architectural reality.

The ECL experience says “We put all our energy into the job and the end result is always an extremely cost-effective, beautiful, and resilient structure.”















ECL strives to become one of the most recognized civil works specialists and innovators in customizing the various structural elements of building projects to exceed the aesthetic visions of our clients to their awe and utmost excitement.



We offer services ranging from

● Architectural Design

● Construction Consultancy

● Building Construction

● Structural Renovations

● Civil Works

● Valuations

● Property Maintenance & Management

● Interior Design & Decor

● Landscaping

● Land and Property Acquisition and Management

● Survey Works

● Machine and Labor Services

● Property Registration.