Everything will be fine - Countryman Songo reacts to Kotoko's shocking exit from Champions League

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Management member of Asante Kotoko, Patrick Osei Agyemang has reacted to the club’s exit from the CAF Champions League.



Countryman Songo as he is widely known is hopeful that the club will bounce back from their latest setback.



In a tweet on Tuesday, Songo tweeted “Everything will be fine fabulous. More fireee”



Asante Kotoko exited the Champions League in a shocking and embarrassing manner as the club lost 3-1 on penalties to Burkinabe side Kadiogo FC.



Hopes were high in Kumasi that Kotoko were going to sail through after winning the away 1-0 but it was never to be as Kadiogo beat them by the same margin at the Baba Yara Stadium before going on to win the shootout.



In the aftermath of the defeat, pressure is mounting on Nana Yaw Amponsah to vacate his role as Chief Executive Officer of the club.



Some fans of the club who spoke to GhanaWeb’s Joseph Adamafio posited that Nana Yaw Amponsah’s style of running the club is not bringing them the needed result.



They hold the view that he is selling off their best talents for players whose standards are below Asante Kotoko's.





Everything will be fine????fabulous ✊????❤️more fireee pic.twitter.com/bEQcx2dQXp — Patrick Osei-Agyeman (@countrymansongo) September 20, 2022

KPE