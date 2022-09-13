Everybody will fight for a place whether you switch nationality or not - Black Stars coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng has disclosed that players who have switched nationalities will have to fight for a place in the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to the coach, Ghana’s squad for the World Cup would not be a walk in the park for players who have either made 50 appearances or just switched nationalities to play for Ghana.



The former Aston Villa U-23 boss stated that players would have to justify their inclusion in the Black Stars to earn a place in the World Cup squad.



“The criteria is that everybody is fighting for a place, whether you switch nationality now or whether you have 50 caps for Ghana, it does not matter. Every time, you have to prove yourself,” George Boateng said.



Five players of Ghanaian recently switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.



The Black Stars will play at their 4th World Cup in history Qatar after missing the 2018 edition in Russia



Ghana has been placed in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and would face Portugal on November 24, South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) when the tournament commences.



JNA/KPE