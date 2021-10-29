'Every day I give my best to improve' - AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Young Ghanaian striker, Felix Afena-Gyan continues to dominate the headlines in Italy after his Serie A debut for AS Roma against Cagliari on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.



Afena-Gyan has been training with great humility and determination, giving everything and showing Mourinho that he can stay in his squad since the international break.



Jose Mourinho invited Gyan to be part of the Roma squad for the game against Napoli on matchday 9.



Felix finally made his debut against Cagliari when he was introduced in the 57th minute to help overturn a goal deficit.



"Every day I give my best to improve. Since the first day of training, I'm learning from my teammates and I listen to what the coach says."



"The debut is a great emotion, I don't know how to explain what I feel, but I'm really happy. "



His call to the first team also came due to the exclusion of reserves after the ugly knockout against Bodo.



Mourinho after the negative performance in Norway decided not to call Borja Mayoral against Napoli and Cagliari, and to call Felix in his place.