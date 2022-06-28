‘Every coach would love to work with him’ – Mohammed Alhassan hails Yaw Annor

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan has eulogized Ashantigold winger Yaw Annor following his outstanding performance in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.



Yaw Annor enjoyed an amazing campaign, scoring 22 goals in 30 matches in the just-ended domestic top-flight.



He finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as the top scorer with 22 goals, equaling Ishmael Addo’s 22-year-old record.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Mohammed Alhassan praised Yaw Annor, indicating that every coach would love to work with him considering his qualities.



“I played against both Frank Mbella and Yaw Annor and the truth of the matter is that, Mbella is a typical striker and clinical. Yaw Annor is not a typical striker but he is clinical, he is also a player who is focus on scoring whenever he surges forward.”



“Every coach would love to work with Yaw Annor considering his qualities. He being a winger and winning the goal king in Ghana is a plus for him. He is my best player of the season.”