Every club was given equal opportunity to apply for CAF’s inter-club competition - FA Chairman

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

MTN FA Cup Chairman Wilson Arthur has explained that all clubs were given an equal opportunity to apply to play in the CAF inter-club competition.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, he said teams that could not apply should not blame anyone for the failure to apply.



He was responding to a question on what they would do should any of the teams that failed to register to win the MTN Cup and whether the FA would allow them to participate in the inter-club competition.



According to him, he would not make predictions or thrive on assumptions, adding, when we get to that bridge, we will cross it.



He said the registration was not shrouded in secrecy, and all clubs were granted an equal opportunity to register.



He insisted that the registration was opened to anybody, and no0 club would make any claim that they were prevented from registering.



The Club Licensing Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) last week approved the Licence application of league Champions Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko SC and Medeama SC.



This would allow the three clubs to participate in the upcoming 2021/22 CAF INTER Club competitions.



The general application was opened last month for clubs willing to participate in the next seasons of the CAF Inter-Club competitions to apply for a licence.



In total six clubs, including Legon Cities, Aduana FC and Great, Olympics applied for licenses.



Legon Cities withdrew their application after their elimination from the MTN FA Cup.



Aduana FC and Great Olympics failed to cooperate with the timelines and thus had their applications rejected.



