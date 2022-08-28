Everton set to make official bid for Mohammed Kudus from Ajax - Reports

Sports News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Premier League side, Everton is set to make an official bid to Ajax to sign Mohammed Kudus in the next 48 hours according to reports.



The Blues have been expected to sign the 22-year-old in this window but Ajax are reluctant to sell the playmaker.



The Ghana international is unhappy to due to lack of playing time despite being Ajax's best player in preseason scoring four goals in four games. He has managed only 23 minutes this season so far.



Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder confirmed Mohammed Kudus is frustrated due to the lack of play time but has handled it very well.



“We spoke with him three times, because he also thinks he should play.



“Of course, I see that he is disappointed now and then. It’s about whether you can control that emotion for the team. He handles that well.”



Everton are in urgent need of reinforcing their attack following the departure of Delli Ali to Turkish side Besiktas.



According to sources, the club was waiting on Delli Ali's move to Besiktas in order to pursue the Ghana international.



Everton are ready to table a bid within the next 48 hours to either get Mohammed Kudus on loan with the option to sign permanently at the end of the season.



Everton are in urgent need of attacking reinforcements as Frank Lampard looks to rejuvenate his squad and get the club upwardly mobile after a period of struggle that almost saw them relegated from the Premier League last season.