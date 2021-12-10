Everton make additional enquiries on transfer target Baba Iddrisu

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League outfit, Everton have made additional enquiries as the club pushes to sign Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu.



The 25-year-old combative midfielder has had a good 2021/2022 season thus far following his excellent showings for RCD Mallorca in the Spanish La Liga.



Due to his exploits, he is a transfer target of a number of top clubs in Europe as reported by footballghana.com in November.



Today, the latest information provided by sources indicate that Everton have intensified their pursuit of the midfielder and has this month made additional enquiries on the availability of the player in the winter transfer window.



Reports have it that the club has been elated with what it has learned and planning to present an official bid to RCD Mallorca in January.



Meanwhile, Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid are also lurking with a keen interest in the hardworking midfielder.



As it stands, it is unclear where Baba Iddrisu will be playing after the 2021 AFCON.







