Everton in advanced talks for 'unhappy' Ghana star Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Everton are in advanced talks to sign 'unhappy' Ghana star Mohammed Kudus before the transfer window ends.



According to reporters, the Merseysiders are close to a breakthrough in their pursuit of the 22-year-old following negotiations on Friday.



After losing Richarlison to Tottenham and while Chelsea try to sign Anthony Gordon, Everton are looking for attacking reinforcements.



The highly-rated midfielder has also been linked with a transfer to Premier League side Tottenham.



He has played less than 10 minutes for Ajax this season and recently suggested that he was unhappy at the Dutch giants.



Although Kudus is considered a top talent at Ajax, he has had trouble maintaining a regular spot at Ajax.



The Ghanaian international started the first two games of this season for Ajax from the bench, and they have said they are willing to let him leave before the transfer deadline of August 31.



Kudus signed with Ajax in the summer of 2020, and he has since played 45 times for the team, scoring six goals with one recorded last season.



The attacker has 16 international appearances under his belt for Ghana and scored five goals.



